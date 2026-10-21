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Home / Haryana / Karnal farmers turn crop residue into revenue

Karnal farmers turn crop residue into revenue

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 11:39 PM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Farmers make compact bundles of paddy straw at a centre in Nigdhu village, Karnal.
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With paddy harvesting in full swing, farmers across Karnal district are increasingly turning to crop residue management, selling paddy straw as fodder and supplying it to industries instead of burning it. The practice is helping them earn additional income while reducing air pollution.

According to the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department, paddy has been cultivated on 4,29,770 acres in the district, including basmati and non-basmati varieties. Of this, around 2.25 lakh acres have been harvested, and crop residue on 1.95 lakh acres has been managed.

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Of the managed residue, 35% was handled through in situ methods, which retain and manage straw in the fields, while 65% was managed ex situ, involving its collection and removal.

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Dr Jasvinder Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture, Karnal, said the district had adequate crop residue management (CRM) machinery to facilitate the process.

Most farmers use combine harvesters fitted with a straw management systemto manage residue in their fields. Where the system is not used, farmers opt for ex situ management.

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“Farmers sell the straw in the form of bundles and bales for fodder as well as industrial use. This not only helps prevent air pollution but also provides an additional source of income,” Dr Singh said.

The district has 8,472 functional CRM implements, including 3,378 super seeders for in situ management and 422 baling machines for ex situ operations. Farmers equipped with these machines are also helping clear neighbouring fields, collecting straw, compressing it into bales and selling it in the market.

Vikram Rana, a progressive farmer from Nigdhu, said he processed stubble from other farmers’ fields and collected it at his centre for further sale. “I have processed stubble from around 500 acres so far. I do not charge farmers for the service, but sell the processed straw for Rs 10,000 to Rs 15,000 per acre, depending on the arrangement,” he said.

Anil, a farmer of Nissing, said he has two bailers and processes stubble of others too. “Earlier, we had no option. Now, we collect the straw and sell it as fodder and to industries. It gives me an additional income of Rs 8,000 per acre, while keeping my fields and the environment clean ,” said Joginder, another farmer.

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