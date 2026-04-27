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Home / Haryana / Karnal fertiliser dealers hold strike against forced tagging of products

Karnal fertiliser dealers hold strike against forced tagging of products

Farmers expressed concern that if the strike continues indefinitely, it could lead to shortages, black marketing, and price hikes, adding to their financial burden

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:52 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Association members held a meeting at New Grain Market on Monday, chaired by president Ram Kumar Gupta.
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The District Karnal Fertiliser, Pesticide and Seed Traders Association observed a one-day strike on Monday against the alleged practice of fertiliser companies and wholesalers forcing dealers to accept unwanted agricultural products along with subsidised fertilisers such as urea and DAP.

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Association members held a meeting at New Grain Market on Monday, chaired by president Ram Kumar Gupta. The traders strongly opposed the practice.

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Gupta said dealers are often named the “first party” when sealed pesticide samples fail quality tests, even though the products are tagged and forced on them by companies.

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He added that the association has repeatedly raised the issue with the government and senior officials, but no solution has been provided. “The practice of forced tagging must end. Dealers cannot be held responsible for failures of products they are compelled to stock,” Gupta said.

“We observed a one-day token strike. All traders affiliated with the association participated. If the government does not respond, dealers may be forced to shut their shops indefinitely,” he added.

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“Our demands are: banning the compulsory sale of non-subsidised products with subsidised fertilisers, similar to the policy adopted by the Uttar Pradesh Government; ensuring that companies deliver fertilisers directly to dealers’ sales centres; and increasing dealer margins to at least 8 per cent, considering rising costs and inflation,” he said.

The one-day strike caused difficulties for farmers preparing their fields for the next crop. Farmers expressed concern that if the strike continues indefinitely, it could lead to shortages, black marketing, and price hikes, adding to their financial burden.

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