Karnal: Gangster’s accomplice held with illegal weapons

Karnal, June 10
A CIA-1 team arrested a man with consignment of illegal weapons and recovered two country-made pistols, two guns, 29 live cartridges and a car from his possession.
“The accused was identified as Bir Singh of Sector 4, Karnal. He was arrested near Uchana village on NH-44 on Friday,” said Inspector Gurvinder Singh, in-charge, CIA-1. The accused revealed that he is an accomplice of gangsters Ankush Kamalpur, Mukesh Jamba and Aman Sambhi.
“On Sambhi’s directions, Bir brought the weapons from Bijna village for delivery,” said the inspector.
