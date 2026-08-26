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Home / Haryana / Karnal garbage crisis deepens as sanitation workers’ strike enters 21st day

Karnal garbage crisis deepens as sanitation workers’ strike enters 21st day

Workers demand job security, regularisation; say strike will continue till demands are met

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:44 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Sanitation workers and employees of various departments protest in Karnal on Wednesday. 
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The ongoing strike by sanitation workers entered its 21st day on Wednesday, with heaps of uncollected garbage continuing to pile up at several locations across the city. The prolonged sanitation crisis has added to concerns among residents, while efforts by the administration to get the garbage cleared have also led to confrontations with protesting workers.

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Under the banner of the Sarv Karamchari Sangh, employees from various departments and sanitation workers staged a protest in the city. The employees raised various demands as patwaris and kanungos raised the issues including technical glitches being faced by them while operating automated mutation portal for carrying out “jamabandi and intkal”-related work.

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Sanitation workers, contractual employees of various departments demanded regularisation of their jobs. They urged the government to make temporary and contractual workers permanent.

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This strike has become a major civic issue in the city. With garbage collection disrupted for 21 days, waste has accumulated at several points, creating an unsightly situation and raising concerns over cleanliness and public hygiene. The administration has been attempting to clear the accumulated garbage from different locations, but such attempts have reportedly triggered disputes and protests by striking workers.

Raj Kumar, president of Karnal Municipal Workers Union, said their protest would continue until the government seriously considered their demands. He maintained that they had been engaged for years and were seeking job security and regularisation rather than merely assurances.

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Sharda, former president of the Union, said the workers had repeatedly placed their demands before the authorities and were waiting for a concrete decision.

Sushil Gurjar, president of Sarv Karamchari Sangh, said that all employees’ unions will support the strike of sanitation workers and revenue department’s employees. “The Government always gives assurances but does not take concrete steps to fulfil the demands. The employees and workers will continue their strike till the fulfilment of demands,” he added.

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