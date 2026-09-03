Karnal garbage crisis: KMC clears 3,000 tonnes of waste amid sanitation workers' strike

Amid the ongoing strike by sanitation workers, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has intensified its efforts to clear garbage from various locations in the city, bringing major relief to residents.

With police personnel escorting JCB machines and tractor-trolleys deployed by the KMC, lifting of garbage was done on Wednesday too. The situation, which has deteriorated after sanitation workers went on strike from August 6 and strongly opposed the civic body’s move to engage machinery for garbage lifting, appears to be gradually coming back on track.

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With the help of JCB machines and tractor-trolleys, the civic body has cleared nearly 3,000 tonnes of garbage since August 20. However, more than 1,000 tonnes of waste has remained piled up along roadsides for the past four to five days without any significant opposition, according to a KMC official.

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However, the campaign of lifting garbage witnessed opposition from sanitation workers during the initial couple of days, but after the detention of around 70 workers and strict warning by the authorities, sanitation workers are now not opposing the lifting of garbage. They are only staging outside the KMC office to express their anger.

Residents heave sigh of relief

Residents, who had been facing inconvenience due to overflowing garbage points, have heaved a sigh of relief with the gradual clearance of waste.

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“Heaps of garbage had become a major problem, particularly near residential and market areas. The lifting of garbage over the past few days has brought some relief. We are hopeful the sanitation workers will resume work soon and the entire city is cleaned at the earliest,” said Rohit, a local resident.

KMC officials said that the civic body was making every possible effort to maintain sanitation services despite the strike. Machinery has been pressed into service to ensure that garbage does not remain unattended for long.

'Garbage lifting work running smoothly'

“Our priority is to ensure cleanliness in the city and prevent inconvenience to residents. We have deployed all available resources and machinery for garbage lifting. We will continue our efforts until the situation is brought completely under control,” said Saloni Sharma, Commissioner KMC.

She maintained that the officials of the KMC — in coordination with the police officials — are working to clean garbage particularly in view of the confrontation witnessed during the initial days of the strike. “No major resistance had been reported during the past couple of days and our garbage lifting work is running smoothly,” the Commissioner added.

On the other hand, the sanitation workers have extended strike till September 6 to press their demand, including the abolition of the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) and absorption of employees working under it into the regular government job. Besides, they are demanding restoration of the ex-gratia policy and resolution of other service-related issues.