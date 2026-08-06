Karnal gears up for next phase of SIR

Preparations for the next phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll gathered pace on Wednesday as Divisional Commissioner Rajiv Rattan chaired a high-level review meeting at the Mini-Secretariat.

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The meeting was attended by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs) and Additional AEROs to assess progress and streamline the claims and objections process.

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Divisional Commissioner was informed that the draft electoral roll was published on July 31, after an extensive verification drive covering 12,25,661 electors across the district. During the exercise, forms could not be obtained from 2,10,530 voters, including 53,523 deceased voters, 46,206 voters found absent, 95,141 who had permanently shifted, 12,969 duplicate entries and 2,691 falling under other categories, he added.

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The Divisional Commissioner also reviewed the progress of digitisation, with 10,15,131 voter records successfully digitised. However, 1,22,041 electors could not be mapped, while 1,46,820 records showed data mismatches or other technical discrepancies. As a result, notices will be issued to 2,68,861 electors, asking them to appear before the Electoral Registration Officer concerned with the prescribed forms and supporting details for verification by August 30, said Dr Anand Kumar Sharma, Deputy Commissioner (DC).

The DC further said the district administration had completed arrangements for the next stage of the revision by designating hearing locations for claims and objections in every Assembly constituency. AERO have been assigned booth-wise responsibilities, and specific polling stations have been placed under their jurisdiction to facilitate timely hearings and verification.

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Citizens who have attained 18 years of age on or before July 1, 2026, but their names are missing from the electoral roll, can apply for enrolment through Form 6, Form 8 can be used for corrections in personal details, photographs or address changes within the same Assembly constituency, while Form 7 is meant for deletion of the names of the deceased, shifted or otherwise ineligible voters.

The DC said claims and objections would be accepted until August 30, after which all applications would be scrutinised and decided strictly as per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India. The disposal of all claims and objections has been scheduled for completion by September 28 and the final revised electoral roll will be published on October 3, 2026.

Voters and other stakeholders are urged to approach the designated hearing centres or the electoral officers concerned for any assistance regarding enrolment, corrections or objections during the revision process, he added.