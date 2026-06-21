Karnal gets 7 AI-enabled mobile breast cancer screening ambulances

In a major step towards strengthening preventive healthcare for women, Union Minister for Power, Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal on Sunday flagged off seven mobile breast cancer screening ambulances under the Namo Shakti Breast Cancer Screening Mission from Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC), Karnal.

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Describing the initiative as a major step towards preventive healthcare for women, especially in rural and underprivileged areas, Manohar Lal said the mission would help in early detection of breast cancer and strengthen access to healthcare services.

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He appreciated the support of the ITV Group and directed the Health Department to prepare route plans so that women in remote villages can easily avail screening facilities.

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“The mission is not only about screening but also about removing social stigma and hesitation associated with breast health. Early detection can make treatment nearly 100 percent effective,” he said, adding that the programme would be expanded across Haryana in the future.

Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma said breast cancer accounts for nearly 25 percent of cancer cases among women in India. Due to a lack of awareness, nearly 60 per cent of cases are detected at advanced stages. He said the mission has been inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar campaign.

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About the technique, he said that the mobile units are equipped with Thermalytix, an AI-powered screening technology that enables women to undergo breast health screening without physical contact, pain, radiation exposure or compromise of privacy. Doctors said the technology is completely safe, accurate and non-invasive.

Officials said the initiative has emerged as one of the world’s largest AI-enabled breast cancer screening programmes.

Later, Manohar Lal inaugurated two skill development centres in his Parliamentary constituency under the Antyodaya Foundation. A tailoring training centre was launched in Kachwa village, while a computer training centre was inaugurated in Badagaon.

The centres aim to provide vocational training to rural youth and women, enabling them to secure employment or become self-reliant through self-employment. Manohar Lal said the Foundation, established in 2010, is dedicated to helping the most underprivileged sections of society.

He informed that a survey conducted by the foundation identified over 1,000 young people in need of skill training. In the first phase, such centres are being opened in 15 villages. To ensure effective functioning, five-member local monitoring bodies, named Panchjanya Committees, have been formed in each village.