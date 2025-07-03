DT
Home / Haryana / Karnal gets closer to Delhi as RRTS corridor extension picks up speed

Karnal gets closer to Delhi as RRTS corridor extension picks up speed

NCRTC team holds talks with district officials for high-speed rail infra
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 02:45 AM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Meerut, May 20 (ANI): Glimpse of the NaMo Bharat (Delhi-Meerut RRTS) and Meerut Metro running parallelly on the same infrastructure during a trial run, in Meerut on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
The long-anticipated extension of the Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS) corridor from Delhi to Karnal has picked up momentum, with a team from the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) recently visiting Karnal to inspect and identify land for the proposed high-speed rail infrastructure.

The NCRTC officials met Karnal Deputy Commissioner Uttam Singh three days ago to discuss land options for four stations and a depot as part of the extended Sarai Kale Khan-Panipat-Karnal corridor. Several potential sites were reviewed, and a few locations have reportedly been shortlisted for further assessment.

“We had a detailed discussion about land for stations as well as a train depot for the corridor extension,” said DC Uttam Singh. “We will provide the land required for the project.”

Singh emphasised that the RRTS extension would not only improve Karnal’s connectivity with Delhi but also bring broader benefits to the region.

“This is not just an infrastructure upgrade, but also a transformational move for the people of Karnal. Faster transit means more economic opportunities and overall growth,” he added.

The revised project, which was earlier planned only up to Panipat, now extends to Karnal following the intervention of former Chief Minister and current Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, after Karnal’s inclusion in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Confirming the revision, SDM Anubhav Mehta said, “The updated project proposal including Karnal has already been submitted by NCRTC.”

The proposal was first floated in 2014 during the Congress regime but faced delays. Karnal was officially included in the NCR on June 9, 2015, under the BJP government. In January 2020, then Chief Minister Khattar had announced plans to extend the RRTS to Karnal. The project gained further traction after a high-level meeting in Gurugram last October, attended by Union Minister Khattar and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

With the extension, the total length of the corridor will increase from 103 km (Delhi to Panipat) to approximately 130 km, connecting Karnal directly to the capital via high-speed transit.

The local community has reacted positively to the development.

“For years, we have hoped for better transport links with the national capital. This project will save time, reduce travel costs and boost the local economy,” said Ajaypreet Mann, a Karnal resident.

Another resident, Piyush Batra, said, “This extension can be a game-changer for Karnal’s development. It will bring us closer to Delhi and open new markets, making Karnal more attractive for industries and investments.”

