Karnal gets water sports centre

Parveen Arora

Karnal, February 23

The Chief Minister announced in his Budget speech that a water sports centre, model e-library, and multi-modal bus port would be set up in Karnal district.

In Kaithal, the government would construct elevated railway lines to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Welcoming the announcements, water sports lovers said that the project would help in promoting water sports activities among youth who would now have better opportunities to get trained for international competitions.

“Kayaking and canoeing are included in the Olympics. Presently, players have to practise in a canal outside the city, but a dedicated water sports centre will encourage youth to take up water sports. They will bring laurels for the district, state, and the country at the international level,” Parveen Kumar, a coach who runs a water sports academy, said.

Satyavir Singh, officiating District Sports Officer, said it would be the first government-run water sports centre in the state.

Meanwhile, students hailed the decision to open an e-library in the district. “The state-of-the-art library will help students for preparing for competition exams,” said Narinder Kumar, a Civil Services aspirant.

The Chief Minister also expressed the hope for initiating work on the expansion of the Karnal Aviation Club and getting approval for the Railways Ministry for Karnal-Yamunanagar railway line.

People have been waiting for both the projects for a long time. “The land has been acquired for the expansion of the aviation club. The CM should raise a issue of railway line between Karnal and Yamunanagar with the Centre,” said Anshul Narang.

Rajiv Kumar, a social activist, said the government should have also focused on completing the projects that were announced in the previous budgets. The construction of the National Cadet Corps Academy is hanging fire while the work on the ambitious eastern bypass is yet to start, he added.