Karnal Giants lift Namo Cricket League trophy

The five-day Namo Cricket League concluded at the Rana Brothers Academy cricket ground in Karnal on Wednesday, with Karnal Giants emerging as the winners.

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana, who attended the closing ceremony as the chief guest, presented the winning team with the trophy and a cash prize of Rs 51,000. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta was the guest of honour.

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The tournament was organised to encourage young people to participate in sports. A total of 100 teams from Karnal took part in the five-day competition. The event was presided over by Sohan Singh Rana, husband of the former Zila Parishad chairperson.

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Addressing the gathering, Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana said sports were an effective means of developing discipline, confidence, leadership qualities, team spirit and a positive outlook among young people. He congratulated the participating players and said such competitions provided emerging sportspersons with opportunities to showcase their talent and gain experience in competitive sports.

Rana said the tournament was organised as part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, being conducted in Haryana from September 17 to October 17 to mark 25 years of PM Modi’s public life and public service.

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Addressing the closing ceremony, the Mayor urged young people to make sports an integral part of their lives and continue working hard to develop their abilities.