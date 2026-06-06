Karnal goes green, saplings planted across district

World Environment Day was celebrated with enthusiasm across Karnal district on Friday as government departments, social organisations, educational institutions and environmental groups joined hands in a district-wide plantation drives aimed at promoting environmental conservation and sustainable living.

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Mayor Renu Bala Gupta planted a sapling near ITI Chowk and called upon citizens to actively participate in protecting the environment by planting and nurturing trees. She was leading the plantation drive conducted by the Karnal Municipal Corporation.

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Meanwhile, Bharat Vikas Parishad Madhav branch organised a special plantation programme at Government Women's College. Environment convener of Madhav branch, Sujata Gupta said the organisation donated 51 saplings to the institution. College Principal Dr Vivek Ranga appreciated the initiative and stressed the need for large-scale plantation drives. It was announced that Bharat Vikas Parishad and the college would jointly launch an environmental awareness signature campaign and set a target of planting more than 10,000 saplings between July and September with active students’ participation.

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A plantation drive was organised at Noor Mahal, Autograph Collection by Marriott International. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Col Manbeer Sandhu (Retd), owner of new Autograph Collection hotel and former President of the All-India Hotel and Restaurants’ Federation of India, along with other guests planted and distributed saplings.

Impacto Earthcare Foundation organised a Seed ball making and organic nutrition garden awareness programme in Sector 8, which focused on environmental conservation. Municipal Councillor Sujata Arora highlighted the importance of not only planting trees but also ensuring their proper care and maintenance. Dr Ritu Sharma, Director of Impacto Earthcare Foundation, encouraged households to develop small nutrition gardens.

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The spirit of World Environment Day also resonated within the Judicial Complex, where District and Sessions Judge Ajay Kumar Sharda, along with other judicial officers, planted nearly a dozen saplings to promote environmental conservation. On the occasion, Chief Judicial Magistrate and Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Meenakshi Yadav, distributed 50 saplings among panel advocates and para-legal volunteers.

Indri MLA Ram Kumar Kashyap participated in a series of plantation drives in his constituency.