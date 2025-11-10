DT
Karnal Hafed Dist Manager suspended

Karnal Hafed Dist Manager suspended

'Irregularities' in different cases behind suspension

Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:07 AM Nov 10, 2025 IST
Hafed District Manager (DM) Karnal, Amit Kumar, has been placed under suspension by the Managing Director, Hafed. The reasons behind the move were yet to be officially confirmed, but sources indicated that he has been suspended allegedly due to irregularities in different cases.

A senior Hafed official confirmed his suspension.

Authorities have also confirmed that a detailed report has been sought regarding the ongoing procurement process.

However, the sources did not confirm whether his suspension is linked to the alleged irregularities during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

