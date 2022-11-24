Karnal Health Department team busts ‘illegal’ abortion centre in UP

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 23

A team of the district Health Department today busted an inter-state “illegal” abortion centre being run at a hospital in Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

The department got a case registered in UP against the hospital and a woman of Karnal who allegedly got her baby girl aborted there under various Sections of the PC and PNDT Act and MTP Act.

“We got information that a woman of Karnal wanted to get her pregnancy aborted as she came to know that she was going to deliver a baby girl. She got her pregnancy terminated in a hospital in Sisoli in Shamli in UP,” said Dr Yogesh Sharma, Civil Surgeon.

He said she got the sex determination done at an illegal scan centre in Kalheri village in Thana Bhawan in UP.

Dr Sheenu Chaudhary, Deputy Civil Surgeon (PNDT and Family Welfare) along with Dr Sandeep Abrol, SMO Kunjpura CHC and Dr Munish Goel, SMO, Gharaunda CHC today raided the hospital and found that it was not registered for the MTP activities.