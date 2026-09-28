Karnal: Heavy rain disrupts paddy harvest plans, leaves farmers worried

Heavy rainfall on Monday has increased tension among farmers in the region, particularly those whose paddy crop is at the harvesting stage. Farmers who were preparing to harvest their standing crop are now worried about possible damage to the crop and a fall in yield.

The rainfall has also flattened standing paddy crop in several areas, raising concerns among the farming community.

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As per data from the IMD, Karnal received 113.5 mm of rainfall, the highest single-day rainfall recorded there this season. Ambala received 37.4 mm, Jind 26.5 mm, Kaithal 30 mm, Panchkula 15.5 mm, Rohtak 14.5 mm, Sonepat 10 mm, Yamunanagar 9 mm and Kurukshetra 13 mm.

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Farmers said the crop was at the maturity stage and they were harvesting it. The sudden spell of heavy rainfall has disrupted harvesting and may delay it by nearly a week. Excess moisture after rainfall can also create difficulties during harvesting and affect the quality of the harvested grain.

Malak Singh, a farmer, said his crop was at the harvesting stage and he was planning to harvest it in a couple of days, but now he would have to wait for at least a week. “The sudden heavy rainfall has completely changed the situation. My fields have received heavy rainfall and the paddy has fallen to the ground. I am worried about both the yield and the quality of the crop,” he added.

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“The crop was almost ready for harvesting. We had already made arrangements for the combine harvester, but after today’s rain, harvesting will have to be postponed. If the fields remain wet, it could take almost a week for the crop to become suitable for harvesting,” said Sultan Singh, another farmer.

“We have spent months and a considerable amount of money on this crop. When it was finally ready to be harvested, the rain came. The standing paddy has been flattened at several places. We fear that the yield may come down if the crop remains in this condition for long,” said Amit, another farmer.

Dr Virender Lather, former Principal Scientist, IARI, said due to unseasonal rainfall, the paddy harvesting season would be reduced to less than 15 days from the earlier 20-25 days. Therefore, the government should relax the moisture content norms for paddy procurement and also waive its earlier order restricting the use of combine harvesters to daytime only. Farmers should be allowed to harvest their crop throughout the day with combine harvesters.

Dr Jasvinder Singh, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Karnal, appealed to farmers to drain excess water from their fields. He said that so far, no farmer had reported crop loss. If any farmer faced losses and was registered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, they should report the matter to the block agriculture officer or the DDA office.