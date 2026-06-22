Karnal hospital successfully performs high-risk surgeries

The department of paediatrics and surgery successfully managed a life-threatening case of intussusception in a one-year-old child. Due to delayed presentation and compromised bowel viability, the child required an exploratory laparotomy with resection and anastomosis of a gangrenous bowel segment in an anaemic infant with active septicaemia.

Advertisement

The timely diagnosis, coordinated multidisciplinary approach, and prompt surgical intervention played a crucial role in saving the child''s life and ensuring a successful recovery.

Advertisement

In another remarkable achievement, the department of general & laparoscopic surgery, along with the departments of anaesthesia and critical care and interventional cardiology, successfully conducted a laparoscopic cholecystectomy in a mirizzi syndrome type I patient with post LV aneurysm repair and CABG, with 30 per cent EF. The patient''s heart was functioning at approximately 30 per cent capacity, with a swollen heart muscle (LV aneurysm), making the surgery highly challenging and high-risk.

Advertisement

Using advanced ICG-guided laparoscopic cholecystectomy with invasive cardiac monitoring and inotropic support, the surgical team achieved enhanced visualisation of the biliary anatomy, improving surgical precision, while the anaesthesia team conducted invasive arterial blood pressure and cardiac output monitoring, ensuring safety while minimising the risk of complications in this complex case.

The department of ENT & head and neck surgery successfully managed a delicate case involving a nine-month-old child who had a foreign object (earring) lodged in the cricopharynx.

Advertisement

Due to the young age of the child and the sensitive location of the foreign body, the case required careful planning and precise intervention. The earring was safely removed without complications, preventing potential damage, infection, and discomfort, and ensuring a smooth recovery for the child.