Karnal hospital’s surgical capacity soars

For years, patients visiting the District Civil Hospital in Karnal often had to wait for days, and sometimes even weeks, for their scheduled surgeries. Limited operation tables and a growing patient load had placed immense pressure on doctors and hospital staff.

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However, the situation has changed significantly with the commissioning of a new operation theatre (OT) in the old ICU block. Equipped with five operation tables, the new facility has enabled the hospital to perform a much larger number of surgeries every month.

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The expansion of surgical facilities has led to a sharp increase in the number of surgeries and a substantial reduction in waiting times for patients.

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Earlier, the hospital’s OT complex, located on the first floor of the OPD building, had only two operating tables. Despite the dedicated efforts of five anaesthetists, two general surgeons and two orthopaedic surgeons, the limited infrastructure restricted the number of surgeries that could be performed. Departments such as gynaecology, orthopaedics, general surgery, ENT and ophthalmology had to share the available facilities according to a fixed schedule.

Of the two operation tables, one was permanently reserved for caesarean section (C-section) deliveries to ensure uninterrupted maternity services, while the other was used by different departments on designated days. As patient numbers continued to rise, this arrangement resulted in delays and longer waiting periods for surgeries.

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Recognising the need for enhanced surgical infrastructure, the Health Department took a major step on November 13, 2025, by introducing two-shift operations in the OT complex. Surgeries began to be conducted in both morning and evening shifts, helping doctors handle a greater number of cases.

However, the real transformation came with the commissioning of the new OT, where as many as five operation tables can now function simultaneously. The additional tables have enabled multiple departments to conduct surgeries at the same time, significantly increasing the hospital’s capacity. The impact of this expansion is clearly reflected in the hospital’s surgical data.

Doctors believe that the availability of multiple operation tables allows them to utilise manpower and resources more efficiently. While one team performs a surgery, another can simultaneously prepare or operate on another patient, reducing idle time and improving productivity.

“In January, before the new arrangements became fully operational, the hospital conducted 721 surgeries. By April, the figure had surged to 1,292 surgeries, reflecting an impressive increase in just three months,” said Dr Poonam Chaudhary, Civil Surgeon, Karnal.

Maternal healthcare services have also witnessed significant growth. The number of C-section surgeries increased from 57 cases in January to around 107 in April, nearly doubling within a short span. “This has ensured timely medical intervention for pregnant women requiring surgical deliveries and has reduced the referral rate,” she added.

Similarly, the number of major surgeries increased from 131 in January to 205 in April. Minor surgical procedures also recorded a dramatic rise, climbing from 533 cases to 980 cases during the same period.

The general surgery and orthopaedics department has been among the biggest beneficiaries of the enhanced OT facilities. Dr Pardeep Chitara said the department is now able to perform a much higher number of procedures than before.

“In May alone, the general surgery department handled more than 60 cases, including both major and minor surgeries. Earlier, due to limited operation days and restricted OT availability, the department could perform only 20 to 25 surgeries per month,” he said.

Dr Chitara said that during May, one surgical unit conducted 77 surgeries, including 58 major and 19 minor procedures, while another unit managed 54 surgeries, comprising 40 major and 14 minor cases.

The improved infrastructure has not only increased the number of surgeries but has also reduced waiting times for patients. Earlier, patients were often given surgery dates nearly a week in advance due to heavy demand and limited OT slots. Now, most patients are able to secure surgery appointments within two to three days, Dr Chitara added.

“This reduction in waiting time is one of the most significant achievements of the new system. Patients who require surgical intervention no longer have to wait unnecessarily,” said Dr Deepak Goyal.

Civil Surgeon Dr Chaudhary said the expansion of the OT facilities has significantly strengthened the hospital’s ability to serve patients.

“The new OT complex and the addition of multiple operation tables have significantly enhanced our surgical capacity. We are now able to provide faster and more efficient treatment while reducing the backlog of surgeries. Our objective is to ensure that every patient receives timely care without unnecessary delays or referrals. Almost all types of ENT surgeries, laparoscopic procedures, total knee replacement surgeries, total hip replacements and arthroscopy procedures are now being performed here,” she added.