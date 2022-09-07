Karnal: Illegal weapons seized, 10 held

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 6

The Karnal police arrested 10 persons allegedly with illegal weapons in a day from various locations in the district. Five country-made pistols, two live cartridges, four knives and a bike were seized. Those arrested were Gurpreet Singh, Samarjeet, Sandeep, Kulwant, Gurmeet, Lovepreet, Mehboob, Sanju, Raja and Ravi. Nine cases were registered.