Karnal: Illegal weapons seized, 10 held

Karnal, September 6
The Karnal police arrested 10 persons allegedly with illegal weapons in a day from various locations in the district. Five country-made pistols, two live cartridges, four knives and a bike were seized. Those arrested were Gurpreet Singh, Samarjeet, Sandeep, Kulwant, Gurmeet, Lovepreet, Mehboob, Sanju, Raja and Ravi. Nine cases were registered.
