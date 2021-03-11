Karnal: Impose President’s rule in Maharashtra, says Ramdas Athawale

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 25

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India (RPI) national president Ramdas Athawale said here on Monday that the law and order situation was deteriorating in Maharashtra.

He blamed the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for this and said he would meet Home Minister Amit Shah to demand the President’s rule in that state.

The Maharashtra Government, led by Uddhav Thackeray, has failed to ensure the safety of residents, said Athawle while interacting with mediapersons here.

The Union Minister alleged that the MVA government was trying to suppress the voice of the Opposition in Maharashtra by misusing power against its political rivals.

Athawle flayed the MNS chief Raj Thackeray on his call for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques.

“I oppose Raj Thackeray’s stand, which is unconstitutional. There is no reason to think differently over loudspeakers as it takes only two minutes to give Azaan. Muslims respect our festivals and never oppose the playing of loudspeakers during Durga Puja, Navratri, Ganesh Jayanti and other festivals,” he said. —