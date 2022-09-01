Deep nexus: Karnal imposes Section 144, bans mining across district

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 31

The Karnal administration has imposed Section 144 of the CrPC and put a ban on mining operations in canals and river beds.

The administration has prohibited the use of tractors and trolly either fitted with hydraulic jack, and iron carts pulled by tractor within the radius of 200 meters of canals and river beds in the district.

“Section 144 has been imposed to ban illegal mining in the district. Violators will be punished under Section 188 of the IPC,” Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner (DC), said.

A ban has also been imposed on the use of any digging and excavation machinery, and transportation vehicles such as dumpers, besides screening or stocking mining material.

A ban has also been put on the gathering of five or more persons carrying fire arms and any other weapon of offence within the radius of 1 km of the river/canal beds, the order reads.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal also reviewed the situation in the district through video conferencing on today.

DC Yadav and Superintendent of Police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia attended the meeting and briefed the scenario in the district.

According to the Chief Secretary, the Faridpur and Bahlolpur areas on the Yamuna belt in the Gharaunda block had already been declared legal and contractor could mine the area under the norms fixed by the government.

