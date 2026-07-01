Karnal industrialist helps fix mortuary freezer at Samalkha

With the aim to serve humanity, Anil Gupta, an industrialist at Taraori in Karnal district, has got a deep freezer fixed in the mortuary at the Civil Hospital in Samalkha, where a body had got decomposed a week ago.

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Last Sunday, a woman had reportedly died by suicide. Her family kept the body in the deep freezer at the mortuary, but it started to decompose as the freezer had developed a

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technical snag.

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After the matter was highlighted, Gupta sent a mechanic to rectify the snag and bore the expenses. He said he would meet state Health Minister Aarti Rao to donate a special fund for the repair of deep freezers in the mortuary of all Civil Hospitals across the state.

He said he had also been working for social causes in education and health sectors. Apart from the construction of 61 toilets in government schools, he had been providing books, etc., to needy students.