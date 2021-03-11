Karnal: Junior innovative summer camp for students

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 13

Aiming at improving education and career pathways and also encouraging students to take up science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) in government schools, the district administration has conducted a five-day junior innovative summer camp for students, especially girls of Classes IX and XII in two different schools in collaboration with Junior Innovation Lab Initiative.

“We have conducted a five-day junior innovative summer camp to ignite a spark in the minds of young students in a pilot phase for 45 students at Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School (Girls), Railway Road, and Government Model Sanskriti Senior Secondary School, Model Town. Two back-to-back sessions are being held each day for a duration of two hours,” said Anish Yadav, Deputy Commissioner. “Our aim is to provide an opportunity for students to innovate and learn in unique way by applying their mind to build interest and aptitude in the field of STEM. We are preparing underprivileged students for the ever changing world,” said the DC.