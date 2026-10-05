Karnal, Kaithal, Sirsa nurses in Haryana strike over proposed online transfer policy

Nursing staff at government-run hospitals in Karnal and Kaithal districts observed a two-hour strike on Monday to protest the proposed implementation of an online transfer policy for the nursing cadre.

The staff demanded that nursing personnel be kept outside the ambit of the policy, citing the distinct nature of their duties and the difficulties they could face if transferred to distant locations.

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The protesting nursing staff submitted memorandums to senior officials on behalf of the Chief Minister, the Additional Chief Secretary and the Director General Health Services, pressing their demands. They warned that if the policy was implemented for the nursing cadre, they would intensify their agitation.

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“Nurses have to provide round-the-clock patient care and work all three shifts – morning, evening and night. Transfers to far-off places under the online transfer policy could create several practical difficulties for nursing personnel, particularly because of their shift-based duties and the need to remain available for patient care at all times,” said one of the protesting nursing staff members.

She also highlighted concerns among women nursing officers about their responsibilities towards their families, children and homes.

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“Transfers to distant locations could force women nursing staff to live away from their families. Night shifts could further create difficulties related to commuting and personal safety, particularly when employees are posted far from their homes,” another protesting staff member said.

She said they were already working under considerable mental pressure and that the proposed policy could further increase their difficulties.

Another staff member warned that if their demands were not addressed, they would extend the agitation to a three-day strike.

Sirsa: The Nursing Officers Welfare Association has started a strike in protest against the Model Online Transfer Policy (MOTP). The association said the policy was being imposed on the nursing staff without considering the nature of their work.

District Nursing Officer Union president Rajkumar Bhardwaj said the employees want the policy withdrawn immediately. He warned that the staff might plan further protests if their demands were not addressed.

The association has also demanded the immediate release of the long-pending washing allowance. It said the nursing staff work in day and night shifts at hospitals and therefore their working conditions were different from those of the employees in other departments. The union wants the nursing staff to be kept outside the online transfer policy. It also alleged that the vacant posts were not properly shown on the transfer portal in the name of rationalisation, reducing the number of available positions.

The association pointed out that more than 98 per cent of the nursing employees were women. It said many of them managed family responsibilities while working in difficult conditions and different shifts.