Karnal, Kaithal take Seva Jyoti pledge for Viksit Bharat

Viksit Bharat Seva Sankalp Sabhas and Seva Jyoti yatras were organised in Karnal and Kaithal on Wednesday to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi completing 25 years of public service. Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan led the programme in Karnal, while Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal led the event in Kaithal.

In Karnal, Speaker Kalyan, addressing the Viksit Bharat Seva Sankalp Sabha as the chief guest at Agrasen Chowk, said the programme was not an ordinary event. “Today, we are celebrating the completion of 25 years of public service by PM Modi. This is an opportunity to take inspiration from the PM’s life and make a resolve. Everyone must ensure their participation in building a developed nation,” he said.

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Kalyan emphasised that personal progress must be accompanied by a spirit of service. “One has to contribute to the progress of society and the nation along with personal advancement. Only then can we fulfil the resolve of making India a developed nation by 2047,” he added.

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They were accompanied by a large number of party workers, members of various organisations and students. The yatra concluded at the Model Dairy outlet, where the torch was installed at Viksit Bharat Sankalp Seva Chowk. From there, the Seva Sankalp Jyoti torch yatra was flagged off by the chief guest.

In Kaithal, MP Naveen Jindal and other guests lit the torch and participated in the Seva Jyoti Yatra. Jindal said October 7 held special significance as it marked the completion of 25 years of public service by PM Modi, who had dedicated a long period of his life to the service of the nation and society. “His journey of public service is a source of inspiration for the people of the country. The PM’s resolve is to make India a self-reliant and developed nation by 2047, and the Seva Jyoti Yatra and Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha have been organised to strengthen this resolve. We all have to work together to realise this dream. A developed India will be built only through service, resolve and public participation,” he said.

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Jindal highlighted the progress India had made in almost every sector over the past decade. He referred to the abrogation of Article 370 in J&K and the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as long-cherished dreams that had been fulfilled.