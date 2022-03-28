Karnal: Main accused sent to police remand for student's murder

Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 27

Gharaunda police on Sunday produced main accused Subham in court in connection with the murder of Viren (18), who was allegedly stabbed to death by Subham and others at a private school in Harisinghpura village three days back. Subham was sent to three-day police remand.

“We have taken Subham on three-day police remand to recover the knife used in the crime and also to know the whereabouts of the other accused,” said inspector Manoj Kumar, DSP, Gharaunda.

He said there were 10 accused in this case. “Investigation is on and three teams are on the job to arrest the remaining accused,” the DSP said.

Meanwhile, family members, relatives and members of the community today protested outside the SP’s residence and also met SP Ganga Ram Punia.

“We met the SP and demanded justice for Viren. All the accused involved along with the family members who supported the accused should be arrested,” said Nasib Karsa, president of the Ror community. “The SP has assured us that all the persons involved will be arrested,” he said.