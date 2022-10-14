Karnal man gets life term for wife's murder

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 13

The district court in Jagadhri sentenced a man to life imprisonment for the murder of his wife on Wednesday. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, Naresh, a resident of Gogdipur village in Karnal.

In default of payment, the convict will undergo two more years of imprisonment.

On the complaint of Robin, a resident of Gogdipur village, a case was registered against Naresh at Farakpur police station, Yamunanagar, on September 15, 2019. The complainant said Naresh used to beat his wife Sonia in an inebriated state.

The complainant said he was in love with Sonia. “She came to Yamunanagar with me in June 2019. I returned to my home in Gogdipur village, but stayed back and rented an accommodation. We stayed connected over mobile phones. On September 15, 2019, she asked me to come to meet her in Yamunanagar.”

“Sonia and I were going to Karnal on my motorcycle when we saw Naresh in front of a liquor shop on Radaur road in Yamunanagar. He called out to Sonia and stopped and went to him,” the complainant said.

He further alleged that Sonia refused to talk to him about their sub judice divorce case, which made him angry. Naresh was carrying a pistol and opened fire on Sonia.” Sonia was rushed to a private hospital in Yamunanagar, where she died during treatment.