Karnal man shot dead by bike-borne attackers; family stalls postmortem over arrest demand

A 28-year-old man was allegedly shot dead by two bike-borne attackers near Bhagwaria Gas Agency on Hansi Road in Karnal late on Wednesday night.

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The deceased was identified as Vir alias Veeru, a resident of Sadar Bazar. According to police, he was riding a scooter to his sister's house when two bike-borne assailants opened fire at close range. One of the bullets struck him in the head before the attackers fled the spot.

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Local residents rushed the critically injured Veeru to Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College, from where he was referred to a private hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

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Police teams, along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), reached the crime scene and collected evidence. The victim's body was sent for postmortem examination.

Demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the murder, a government job for the deceased's wife and financial assistance for the family, relatives, members of the community and local residents staged a protest outside the mortuary and refused to allow the postmortem to be conducted.

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Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand assured the family and community members that the accused would be arrested at the earliest and said he would raise their demands for a government job and financial assistance with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. However, the protesters did not give their consent for the postmortem and continued with their demands.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police Narender Bijarniya constituted multiple teams to track down and arrest the accused.

Preliminary investigation suggests the murder may have stemmed from personal rivalry. A shooter from Samana village claimed responsibility for the killing in a video message, alleging that the murder was the result of an argument on social media.

Police also confirmed that the deceased had several criminal cases registered against him. Veeru, who had married only a few months ago, was the only son of his family.

“Our teams are working to trace and arrest those involved in the case. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the attackers,” the SP said.