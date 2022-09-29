Karnal: Man, sons sustain bullet injuries

Karnal, September 28
A man and his two sons received bullet injuries after their neighbour allegedly fired at them in Alipur village under the Nissing police station in the district on Wednesday.
The incident took place when the victims were erecting a gate close to their house in a street. Meanwhile, some residents opposed their move and the argument between the two groups turned violent.
The victims were taken to the Civil Hospital. A case was registered in this regard.
