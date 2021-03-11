Karnal: Man who 'sold' vehicles to terror suspects arrested in Jammu

Brought to Karnal; will be taken to court today

Karnal: Man who 'sold' vehicles to terror suspects arrested in Jammu

Terror suspects, who were nabbed at the Bastara toll plaze arrested on May 5. File photo

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 13

The Karnal police have arrested the man who allegedly sold two vehicles with fake RCs to the terror suspects, who were nabbed at the Bastara toll plaze arrested on May 5.

The accused — Nitin Sharma of Mahmoodpur village in Ambala district — has been brought to Karnal on Friday. He will be produced in a court on Saturday, from where the police will try to take him on remand to determine the involvement of others in forging fake documents and to know from where they purchased the vehicles.

The police suspect there’s a gang that used to purchase either stolen or bank-default vehicles and further sold these to others by changing the RCs and number plates.

“We detained Nitin in Jammu and after investigation, we arrested him in connection with the two RCs found from the four terror suspects,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.

“We are trying to find out the modus operandi of the gang. Two more FIRs have been registered against Nitin and others in Yamunanagar and Jammu. On May 10, an FIR under Sections 420, 467, 471 and 120 of the IPC was registered against him at the Madhuban police station.”

The original vehicles of both the RCs were in Haryana — one in Panipat and second in Yamunanagar — while the terror suspects were plying them on fake documents and number plates, the SP said.

About the Hawala link in funding to the terror suspects, he said one person had delivered the money to them. “We are verifying the facts and trying to identify the person.”

Sources said: “Nitin was earlier arrested in Jammu for allegedly selling stolen vehicles and was out on bail.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Police crack RPG attack case, Canada-based gangster Lakhbir Singh is mastermind

2
Trending

Indian Railways' new experimental baby berth leaves Internet divided

3
Trending

Shehnaaz Gill dances to viral Pakistani song 'Pasoori'; fans from Pakistan send love

4
Punjab

Classes in all Punjab schools to be held in offline mode from May 15 to May 31

5
Nation

For killing a cook 27 years ago, 3 Indian Air Force officers get life term

6
Nation

ITBP nursing leader chosen for Florence Nightingale Award

7
Entertainment

Salman Khan shares 'Dhaakad' trailer; Kangana Ranaut says 'I'll never say I'm alone in industry'

8
Nation

CBI books Army officer posted in Port Blair for bribery

9
Nation

Chintan Shivir: Congress set for 1 family, 1 ticket rule; waiver only if wards perform exceptionally for 5 years

10
Nation

Extramarital affair after Facebook friendship, obscene video clip blackmail leads to man's murder in Hyderabad

Don't Miss

View All
Muktsar girl follows in mum’s footsteps, joins Oz Air Force
Diaspora

Muktsar girl follows in mum's footsteps, joins Royal Australian Air Force

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal within two weeks
Himachal

Indian climber Baljeet Kaur scales two 8,000m peaks in Nepal in two weeks

Chandigarh: ITBP’s retired dogs to help children with special needs
Chandigarh

ITBP's retired dogs to help children with special needs in Chandigarh

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks
Bathinda

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money
Haryana

Cheats copy thumb impressions from Haryana website to withdraw money

Moga: Former player muscles his way through addiction
Punjab Inspiration

Former player from Moga muscles his way through drug addiction

Pilot down, passenger takes over with ‘no idea how to fly’
World

Pilot down, passenger on US plane takes over with 'no idea how to fly'

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital
Chandigarh

No Covid death in Chandigarh since February 26, only four in hospital

Top News

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

Two floors have been gutted | 50-60 persons rescued

Chintan Shivir: Cong moots ‘one family, one ticket’ formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

Chintan Shivir: Congress moots 'one family, one ticket' formula, but waiver for the Gandhis

New organisational unit ‘Mandal’ on cards

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

20 Punjabis in fray for Ontario provincial polls

Major political outfits banking heavily on South Asians in g...

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Pakistan-based gangster Harwinder Rinda and Canada-based gan...

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

SC tells Centre, J&K, EC to respond to plea challenging delimitation

Cities

View All

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

Most private schools to stay in offline mode in Amritsar

SC/ST students’ reservation: DEO told to probe all violations in private schools in Amritsar

Hotel digging case: Probe panel constituted

Farmers seek canal water for irrigation of paddy in Amritsar district

Drug addict shoots wife dead, kills self

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

Bathinda school has pool, but not enough desks

This Bathinda man dons a dress made of sacks to spread message of universal brotherhood and harmony for last 40 years

Transporters block MLA's cavalcade in Bathinda

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Punjab and Haryana High Court stays demolition of Janata Colony in Sector 25, Chandigarh

Soon, CTU buses in Chandigarh to run on CNG

Mohali RPG blast: 6 conspirators held, attackers at large

Chandigarh hikes DA by 3%

Chandigarh sees 8 new cases of Covid

27dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

27 dead in Delhi office fire, toll likely to go up

AAP-BJP fight over bulldozers intensifies

Nine advocates appointed judge in Delhi High Court

Shift Ravi Gill’s wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Shift Ravi Gill's wife, kids to Gandhi Vanita Ashram: CJM

Nawanshahr: 5 school buses challaned

IKGPTU comes out with admission reforms to push numbers

'Travelling helps authors enrich their experiences'

Kapurthala students to get free subscription for online classes

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Attach salaries of SEs of MC, LIT: Court

Firing outside school in morning, student attacked in afternoon

Rape victim thrashes ex-MLA Simarjit Singh Bains' aide in Ludhiana

Unique initiative by DMCH to serve rural community

126 acres of village common land freed of encroachments

Ensure availability of senior doctor in emergency wing 24X7 at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, HODs told

Patiala: Ensure availability of senior doc in emergency wing 24X7, HODs told

Patiala district administration launches new project to promote entrepreneurship

Patiala doctor 'thrashes' MBBS student, shifted

Government Model School, Punjabi University, Patiala, honours alumni

Apprehending lapses, Punjabi University, Patiala, begins stock verification of publication bureau