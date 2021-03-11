Karnal: Man who 'sold' vehicles to terror suspects arrested in Jammu

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 13

The Karnal police have arrested the man who allegedly sold two vehicles with fake RCs to the terror suspects, who were nabbed at the Bastara toll plaze arrested on May 5.

The accused — Nitin Sharma of Mahmoodpur village in Ambala district — has been brought to Karnal on Friday. He will be produced in a court on Saturday, from where the police will try to take him on remand to determine the involvement of others in forging fake documents and to know from where they purchased the vehicles.

The police suspect there’s a gang that used to purchase either stolen or bank-default vehicles and further sold these to others by changing the RCs and number plates.

“We detained Nitin in Jammu and after investigation, we arrested him in connection with the two RCs found from the four terror suspects,” said Ganga Ram Punia, SP.

“We are trying to find out the modus operandi of the gang. Two more FIRs have been registered against Nitin and others in Yamunanagar and Jammu. On May 10, an FIR under Sections 420, 467, 471 and 120 of the IPC was registered against him at the Madhuban police station.”

The original vehicles of both the RCs were in Haryana — one in Panipat and second in Yamunanagar — while the terror suspects were plying them on fake documents and number plates, the SP said.

About the Hawala link in funding to the terror suspects, he said one person had delivered the money to them. “We are verifying the facts and trying to identify the person.”

Sources said: “Nitin was earlier arrested in Jammu for allegedly selling stolen vehicles and was out on bail.”