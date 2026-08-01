Karnal mandis see surge in Pusa-1509 arrivals from Uttar Pradesh

Arrivals of the early-maturing Pusa-1509 variety of paddy from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh have picked up pace in grain markets across Karnal district, with farmers fetching between Rs 3,200 and Rs 3,900 per quintal.

Advertisement

The prices are significantly higher than during the corresponding period last year, when the variety was selling for Rs 2,400 to Rs 3,200 per quintal, bringing cheer to farmers and raising hopes of better returns this season.

Advertisement

Pusa-1509, cultivated extensively in western Uttar Pradesh, is an early-sown variety that has started reaching Karnal markets after being harvested in the state. Strong demand from private traders and better prices have prompted farmers to bring their produce to the district for sale.

Advertisement

According to data from the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, 29,891 metric tonnes (MT) of Pusa-1509 have arrived in various grain markets of Karnal district so far. Private traders have purchased 29,857 MT, indicating strong demand for the variety.

The arrivals are more than double those recorded during the corresponding period last year, when 14,380 MT had reached the district markets.

Advertisement

The Karnal grain market has recorded the highest arrival at 25,718 MT, followed by Indri with 2,230 MT, Gharaunda with 1,221 MT and Taraori with 690 MT.

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh transplant Pusa-1509 immediately after harvesting wheat in mid-April and harvest it by mid-July. The variety matures in around 90 days, allowing farmers to take another crop during the same season.

“I got good returns from the paddy 1509 variety as my crop has been procured at Rs 3,700 per quintal, while last year it was sold between Rs 2,900 and Rs 3,100 per quintal,” said Pawan Kumar, a farmer from Shamli district in UP.

He said the early variety gave farmers sufficient time to transplant another paddy crop during the same season. “Now, we will transplant another crop of paddy,” he added.

Farmers Vinod Kuar and Sourav, both from Shamli, echoed the same views, saying higher market prices this year had improved their earnings.

“Karnal is always one of the preferred markets for us due to better price realisation and prompt trading by private buyers,” said Vinod.

Rajnish Chaudhary, president, Karnal Arhtiyas Association, said farmers from UP were currently bringing Pusa-1509 to the district and the variety was fetching good prices. He said arrivals could increase in the coming days.

Vijay Setia, former president of the All India Rice Exporters Association, said Pusa-1509 was preferred in export markets because of its grain quality and comparatively lower residue concerns.

“It is a farmer friendly crop as it consumes less water and matures in a short duration. Farmers get sufficient time to get an extra crop,” he added.