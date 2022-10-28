Karnal mandis witness huge arrival of parmal varieties, surveillance up

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, October 27

Despite untimely rain and dwarf disease, which, as per experts, reduced the production by 10 per cent in affected fields, the arrival of parmal varieties of paddy has surpassed the arrival during the corresponding period last year in grain markets of the district so far.

Bid to check paddy arrival from other states With the reports that traders in the district have already stocked a large quantity of paddy procured from Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring states, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB) has increased vigil at all grain markets in the district.

Secretaries of the market committees in the district have been directed to allow only Karnal-based farmers with their produce.

Karnal district has recorded arrival of 105,17,444 quintals of parmal varieties till October 25, which is around 8.8 lakh quintal higher in comparison to last year (96,34,566 quintals).

Sources suspect the purchase of paddy from the neighbouring states might have been done in the various grain markets of the district, due to which arrival is on the higher side.

The government purchases parmal varieties on MSP. “Over 90 per cent of harvest of parmal varieties has already been completed, while the arrival is higher in comparison to last year. There is a need to investigate the matter,” said an employee.

The Gharaunda grain market has recorded the arrival of 16.30 lakh quintals so far in comparison to 14.42 lakh quintals last year during the corresponding period. The Assandh grain market also witnessed a spike as it has received 16.55 lakh quintals so far in comparison to 14.13 lakh quintals last year during the same period, states data provided by the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB).

Karnal has recorded the arrival of 17.14 lakh quintals in comparison to 18.18 lakh quintals last year (till October 26). The Indri grain market has received 10.76 lakh quintals in comparison to 11.13 lakh quintals last year in the same period.The Nilokheri grain market has received 1.49 lakh quintals, while in the same period last year, it has recorded 1.34 lakh quintals.

Taraori has received 11.61 lakh quintals in comparison to 9.52 lakh quintals last year, while Nissing has recorded 13.51 lakh quintals in comparison to 10.94 lakh quintals last year. The Nigdhu grain market has also recorded a jump in arrival as it has recorded 5.41 lakh quintals of paddy, while last year during the same time, it had received 3.50 lakh quintals, the data stated.

After the raids by the CM flying squad and surfacing of alleged proxy procurement, the Jundla grain market has recorded less arrival. It has received 7.55 lakh quintals while in the corresponding period last year, it had received 8.29 lakh quintals of PR varieties. DC Anish Yadav said last year, the arrival on any date was less than this year as the arrival started early this season. “It is too early to comment that the arrival is on a higher side. This year, the arrival started early in comparison to last year,” said the DC.

