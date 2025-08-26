DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Karnal man's death in US sparks political outrage over 'Dunki' route

Karnal man's death in US sparks political outrage over 'Dunki' route

Surjewala blames government for not focusing on employment
article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 12:02 PM Aug 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A 24-year-old man from Karnal lost his life in a tragic road accident in the United States (US), leaving his family shattered.

Advertisement

The deceased has been identified as Ashish, a resident of Wazir Chand Colony in the city. His death has also sparked political outrage. Ashish, who had gone to America through the "dunki" route to support his family, died in a truck crash near Green Valley.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala blamed rising unemployment for forcing Haryana’s youth to risk their lives abroad. As per the family members, Ashish had been working as a truck driver in the US for the past year. His family is inconsolable.

Advertisement

Ashish’s family members revealed that the family had spent nearly Rs 45 lakh to send him to the US in 2023 through the "dunki" (illegal immigration) route, most of it raised through loans and borrowings. Ashish had dreamt of improving his family’s financial condition, but the tragic news has devastated the household.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala strongly criticized the government, holding unemployment responsible for forcing Haryana’s youth to risk their lives by migrating abroad through unsafe means. “Another family in Haryana has lost its son due to the unemployment crisis.

Advertisement

The BJP government has pushed our youth into misery, leaving them no choice but to take dangerous routes in search of livelihood,” Surjewala said, questioning the silence of the state leadership while sharing his remarks on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “

Karnal, the constituency of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, reflects the pain of the entire state, but the BJP’s so-called ‘double engine’ government remains unmoved. Chief Minister Nayab Saini must answer how long Haryana’s youth will be forced to take the risky "dunki" route in search of livelihood. How long will families continue to mortgage their future, take massive loans, and then lose their sons forever across the seas?” Surjewala added.

He further alleged that instead of addressing unemployment and hopelessness, the government seems focused only on holding onto power, ignoring the grief and struggles of ordinary families.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts