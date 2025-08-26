A 24-year-old man from Karnal lost his life in a tragic road accident in the United States (US), leaving his family shattered.

The deceased has been identified as Ashish, a resident of Wazir Chand Colony in the city. His death has also sparked political outrage. Ashish, who had gone to America through the "dunki" route to support his family, died in a truck crash near Green Valley.

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala blamed rising unemployment for forcing Haryana’s youth to risk their lives abroad. As per the family members, Ashish had been working as a truck driver in the US for the past year. His family is inconsolable.

Ashish’s family members revealed that the family had spent nearly Rs 45 lakh to send him to the US in 2023 through the "dunki" (illegal immigration) route, most of it raised through loans and borrowings. Ashish had dreamt of improving his family’s financial condition, but the tragic news has devastated the household.

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala strongly criticized the government, holding unemployment responsible for forcing Haryana’s youth to risk their lives by migrating abroad through unsafe means. “Another family in Haryana has lost its son due to the unemployment crisis.

The BJP government has pushed our youth into misery, leaving them no choice but to take dangerous routes in search of livelihood,” Surjewala said, questioning the silence of the state leadership while sharing his remarks on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. “

Karnal, the constituency of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, reflects the pain of the entire state, but the BJP’s so-called ‘double engine’ government remains unmoved. Chief Minister Nayab Saini must answer how long Haryana’s youth will be forced to take the risky "dunki" route in search of livelihood. How long will families continue to mortgage their future, take massive loans, and then lose their sons forever across the seas?” Surjewala added.

He further alleged that instead of addressing unemployment and hopelessness, the government seems focused only on holding onto power, ignoring the grief and struggles of ordinary families.