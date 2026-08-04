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Home / Haryana / Karnal Mayor Gupta inaugurates mega job fair at DAV College in Karnal

Karnal Mayor Gupta inaugurates mega job fair at DAV College in Karnal

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 09:43 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Mayor Renu Bala Gupta lights a ceremonial lamp to inaugurate the job fair at DAV PG College in Karnal.
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A mega job fair-2026 was organised by the Divisional Employment Office at DAV PG College on Tuesday. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta inaugurated the fair, in which around 50 companies participated to give wings to the dreams of hundreds of youths.

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Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said that youth are the greatest strength of a developed India and providing them with better employment and self-employment opportunities remains one of the government’s highest priorities. She said that job fairs play a vital role in connecting talented and skilled youth with suitable career opportunities while promoting self-reliance and contributing to nation-building.

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She added that the state government is continuously taking effective steps to generate employment opportunities for the youth. Initiatives such as job fairs serve as a strong bridge between industries and aspiring professionals, enabling deserving candidates to secure suitable jobs based on their qualifications and skills.

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Mayor Gupta urged youths to make the best use of such opportunities and build a strong foundation for a bright and successful future.

Congratulating the Divisional Employment Office, DAV PG College, participating companies, and all officials and staff associated with the event, the Mayor said that collective efforts are essential to realising the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

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SDM Devendra Sharma, officials from the Divisional Employment Office, including Jyoti, Kamlesh Arora, and Srishti, along with Balram and several other dignitaries, were present there.

A large number of young job seekers attended the event, submitted applications and took part in recruitment and selection processes conducted by the participating companies.

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