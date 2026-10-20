Karnal MC approves 5 vending zones for 101 street vendors

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has approved the development of five dedicated vending zones across the city, providing organised and safe spaces for 101 street vendors. The decision was taken at a recent meeting of officials.

The move is part of the KMC’s ongoing efforts to streamline street vending, reduce congestion on roads and footpaths, and provide vendors with dignified working conditions.

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Under the proposal, the five vending zones will be developed at different locations across the city. These include space for 32 street vendors along the wall of the waste collection centre near Devi Lal Chowk; 19 near the Hanuman Temple, also near Devi Lal Chowk; 18 near Lali ki Thali restaurant at Karna Canal Commercial Centre; 16 along the boundary wall of Guru Harkrishan School at Karna Canal Commercial Centre; and another 16 near SCO-380 at the same commercial centre.

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In addition to the five vending zones, a street food hub will be developed near Atal Park in Sector-9. The KMC will seek a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) for the project.

The authorities also decided to remove the proposed vending zone on HSVP land behind the old bus stand. A vending zone had been established there after an NOC was obtained from HSVP. However, HSVP now plans to develop shop-cum-offices (SCOs) on the land. Under the terms of the NOC, HSVP retains ownership of the site and can therefore have it vacated. The KMC has agreed to the proposal.

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“At a meeting chaired by KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma, five vending zones were identified where street vendors would be shifted. The purpose of this step is to organise street vending activities,” said Vinod Nehra, Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), KMC.

Saloni Sharma, KMC Commissioner, said the proposed street food hub near Atal Park is expected to accommodate 43 food carts. It will provide street food vendors with a hygienic and organised space while improving convenience for residents and visitors.