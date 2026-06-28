Karnal MC Commissioner conducts surprise inspection of Rs 7.92-crore road project

Karnal Municipal Corporation’s new Commissioner, Saloni Sharma, conducted a surprise inspection of the under-construction road-strengthening work from Shaheed Udham Singh Chowk to Meerut Road. She reviewed the progress and quality of the ongoing work and directed officials to ensure adherence to engineering standards and the timely completion of the project.

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Observing the construction activities, Sharma made it clear that there would be no compromise on quality. She directed engineers to strictly follow all technical specifications and engineering norms to provide citizens with durable, safe and long-lasting road infrastructure.

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Emphasising the importance of regular supervision, the Commissioner instructed the Executive Engineer to ensure that the Junior Engineer visits the construction site daily to monitor the work. She also directed senior officials to conduct periodic inspections and review every stage of the project to maintain quality standards.

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Officials informed the Commissioner that the 4.5-km-long road is being constructed at a cost of Rs 7.92 crore. Besides strengthening the carriageway, the project includes plantation, landscaping, footpaths, zebra crossings, the installation of reflectors and road-safety markings, making the road safer, environmentally friendly and equipped with modern urban amenities.

Sharma further directed officials to conduct periodic quality testing of construction materials and samples from every layer of the road. She instructed the department to ensure strict compliance by the executing agency and warned that any negligence would invite appropriate action. She also asked officials to expedite the pace of construction while maintaining quality.

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During the inspection, the Executive Engineer briefed the Commissioner on the current status of the project. One side of the road has already been laid with Water Bound Macadam (WBM) and Dense Bituminous Macadam (DBM), while the final Bituminous Concrete (BC) layer is yet to be laid. On the opposite side, the WBM layer has been completed from Noor Mahal Chowk to Meerut Road.

The Commissioner instructed officials to ensure regular and adequate sprinkling of water on the WBM layer so that it sets properly, thereby enhancing the road’s durability and strength.