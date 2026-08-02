Karnal MC Commissioner directs agency to speed up work of commercial space project

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma inspected the under-construction commercial complex project at the old grain market in the city and reviewed the progress of the work. She also directed the construction agency and officials of the KMC’s engineering wing to expedite the project while ensuring the quality of work.

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Commissioner Sharma also instructed the construction agency to deploy adequate manpower at the site so that the project can be completed at the earliest. She also directed the officials to carry out regular inspections and closely monitor the project to ensure its timely completion.

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Sharma described the project as one of the city’s key development initiatives, and asked the agency to further accelerate the pace of work. The representatives of the agency assured the Commissioner that the project would be completed by October. “The civil structure of the building is almost complete, while interior finishing and electrical works are currently going on at a rapid pace,” the agency told the Commissioner.

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The Commissioner said she would revisit the site after about a fortnight to assess the actual progress and reiterated that the project would be reviewed regularly to ensure it is completed within the stipulated time frame and dedicated to the public without delay.

She said the commercial complex will include a double-basement parking facility with space for 188 four-wheelers, which will improve parking infrastructure in the area. The ground and first floors will accommodate 64 commercial shops, while the second floor will house a modern restaurant and food court. A dedicated gaming zone is being developed on the third floor, making it a comprehensive destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.

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The ambitious project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 27.95 crore. Apart from the construction work, the executing agency will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the facility for the next five years.

Sharma said that after completion, the project will provide the city a modern and well-planned commercial complex that will boost business activities and create better opportunities for local traders.

She maintained that the food court and gaming zone will emerge as new recreational attractions for families, youth and children. Besides generating new employment opportunities, the project is expected to promote local commerce and enhance the revenue of the KMC.

“The project will be a significant step towards transforming Karnal city into a smart and modern city equipped with quality urban infrastructure," she said.