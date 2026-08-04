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Home / Haryana / Karnal MC Commissioner reviews progress of Karnal’s Rs 27.95 crore commercial complex project

Karnal MC Commissioner reviews progress of Karnal’s Rs 27.95 crore commercial complex project

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:23 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The commercial complex being constructed under the Karnal Smart City project.
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Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma inspected the under-construction commercial complex project at the old grain market in the city and reviewed the progress of the work. She directed the construction agency and officials of the KMC’s engineering wing to expedite the project while ensuring the quality of construction.

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Sharma also instructed the construction agency to deploy adequate manpower at the site so that the project could be completed at the earliest. She directed officials to conduct regular inspections and closely monitor the project to ensure its timely completion.

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The ambitious project is being developed at an estimated cost of Rs 27.95 crore. Apart from the construction work, the executing agency will also be responsible for the operation and maintenance of the facility for the next five years.

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Sharma described the project as one of the city’s key development initiatives and asked the agency to further accelerate the pace of work. Representatives of the agency assured the Commissioner that the project would be completed by October. “The civil structure of the building is almost complete, while interior finishing and electrical works are currently progressing at a rapid pace,” the agency representatives told the Commissioner.

The Commissioner said she would revisit the site after about a fortnight to assess the actual progress. She reiterated that the project would be reviewed regularly to ensure its completion within the stipulated time frame and its dedication to the public without delay.

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She said the commercial complex will include a double-basement parking facility with space for 188 four-wheelers, which will improve parking infrastructure in the area. The ground and first floors will accommodate 64 commercial shops, while the second floor will house a modern restaurant and food court. A dedicated gaming zone is being developed on the third floor, making it a comprehensive destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment.

Sharma said that after completion, the project would provide the city with a modern and well-planned commercial complex that would boost business activities and create better opportunities for

local traders.

She maintained that the food court and gaming zone would emerge as new recreational attractions for families, youth, and children. Besides generating employment opportunities, the project is expected to promote local commerce and enhance KMC’s revenue.

“The project will be a significant step towards transforming Karnal city into a smart and modern city equipped with quality urban infrastructure,” she said.

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