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Home / Haryana / Karnal MC Commissioner reviews smart city infra

Karnal MC Commissioner reviews smart city infra

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 10:29 PM Aug 07, 2026 IST
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Karnal MC Commissioner Saloni Sharma reviews the city's digital surveillance system on Friday.
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Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner Saloni Sharma on Friday conducted a comprehensive inspection of the city’s Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), reviewing the real-time monitoring of key smart city services and directing officials to ensure swift resolution of public complaints.

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During her visit, Sharma assessed the city’s digital surveillance systems through the ICCC’s live dashboard, including streetlight monitoring, the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA)-enabled water supply network and CCTV-based traffic management. She verified the duty roster of personnel deployed at the control centre.

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A major focus of the inspection was the city’s streetlight complaint mechanism. Interacting with representatives of the agency responsible for streetlight maintenance, the Commissioner directed that every complaint received through the toll-free helpline number (0184-2200600) and online portal (https://karnallight.in) must be resolved within the stipulated 48-hour timeframe. Officials apprised her that around 20 to 25 complaints were received daily and were being addressed by dedicated field teams.

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Reviewing the SCADA, Sharma monitored the functioning of 176 tubewells connected to the centralised network. Officials briefed her on how the system enabled remote operation of tubewells and provided real-time data on water quality, pressure, flow and leakages.

Sharma instructed teams to respond immediately to pipeline leakages or any technical faults. She reviewed the city’s CCTV surveillance network, which currently comprises 427 cameras installed at strategic locations. Examining live feeds from multiple intersections, she stressed the need for regular monitoring and prompt repair of any malfunctioning camera.

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