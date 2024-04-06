Karnal MC conducts drone survey to assess legacy waste

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 5

In a move to address the issue of legacy waste lying at the solid waste management plant at Sheikhpura Sohana, the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) recently conducted an aerial survey with the help of a drone to accurately gauge the extent of waste on the premises. This waste has been lying there for the past two years, posing a major environmental and health hazard.

This move has come after the directions of KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena, who had reviewed the progress of the processing plant in February and directed to carry out a drone survey to tab the volume of legacy waste.

However, the report of the survey is still awaited. An official of the MC estimates that approximately 1.5 lakh tonne of legacy waste is currently lying at the plant, causing a severe space crunch.

As per the authorities, the processing of legacy waste will also help in improving the ranking in Swachh Survekshan-2024. Karnal city experienced a significant decline in its ranking in the 2023 survey, slipping by 30 points, compared to 2022. It secured the 115th rank among cities with a population above one lakh, while it had secured the 85th rank in 2022 among 4,354 cities in the 1-10 lakh population category.

Local residents have already expressed their concern about the heaps of garbage lying there. The authorities are hopeful the legacy waste will be processed soon. “We have used drones to monitor the present status of the waste. After receiving the report regarding waste lying there, we will sent it to the higher authorities for further steps for processing it,” said Dheeraj Kumar, Additional Commissioner.

