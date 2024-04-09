Karnal MC expedites shifting of stray cattle to gaushala

Tribune News Service

Karnal, April 8

With the construction of a new shed under the corporate social responsibility (CSR) at a gaushala in Phoosgarh on the outskirts of the city, the Municipal Corporation, Karnal, has expedited shifting of stray cattle to the gaushala. In the past three days, the civic body has shifted 27 head of cattle to the gaushala, which is being run by the MC.

At present, there are 1,057 head of cattle in the gaushala and nandigram. The new shed will increase the capacity to accommodate close to 60 head of cattle.

In the past, residents had raised the issue of the stray cattle menace on various platforms. Even former councillors and the ex-Mayor had highlighted the menace at General House meetings on several occasions. Hindered by space constraint, the authorities were not able to accommodate stray cattle roaming on roads, exacerbating the problem.

“With the construction of a new shed, the capacity to accommodate stray cattle has increased. Our team members are working to shift stray cattle to the gaushala,” said Surinder Chopra, Chief Sanitary Inspector.

He said the shifting of stay cattle will mitigate the risks posed by these.

Residents said stray cattle pose a threat of mishaps. “The shifting of stray cattle will provide relief to commuters. We are thankful to the civic body authorities for expediting the work. We request them to continue the drive in the future as well,” said Saurabh Kadyan, a local resident.

Advocate Harish Arya, another resident, said the stray cattle menace has always been a big challenge for all. The authorities should make efforts to check the menace.

