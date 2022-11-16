Karnal MC floats tenders for pending projects worth Rs 50 cr

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 15

Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has floated fresh tenders at risk and cost for two pending projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme to complete the works. The projects have been hanging fire for the past several months. Several deadlines have lapsed, but the agencies have not completed the works. This has forced the KMC to impose penalty of around Rs 12 crore and Rs 9.24 crore on two agencies, respectively.

Projects to improve drainage system Both projects would help streamline the sewerage and drainage system in different parts of the city. Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, KMC

One agency was assigned the work of laying pipelines in the deprived colonies, setting up 20 MLD sewage treatment plant (STP) in Phoosgarh and 8 MLD STP in Shiv Colony and an intermediate pumping station (IPS) at Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill and Saidpura. The work started on November 15, 2017, and was supposed to be completed by October 2019. The deadline was later extended to March 31, 2020, followed by December 31, 2020, June 30, 2021 and February 28, 2022. So far, around 4.5 km of pipeline has been laid and around 15 per cent of work in Phoosgarh, 25 per cent in Shiv Colony, 10 per cent at the sugar mill and 20 per cent in Saidpura is still pending.

“We have floated a fresh tender at risk and cost for this project. The agency is supposed to complete the work in one year and the cost of the project is Rs 20.41 crore,” said Ajay Singh Tomar, Commissioner, KMC.

Another agency was assigned the work of laying 38-km RCC box storm water lines, setting up four rainwater harvesting systems in Jhanjhari, Uchana, Dholgarh and Saidpura and four IPSs at Meera Ghati, in Saidpura and Sector 5. So far, around 34.27 km of drain lines have been laid and 65 per cent work in Saidpura, 75 per cent in Sector 5, 55 per cent at Meera Ghati has been completed.

The work on this project started on July 1, 2017, and was to be completed on January 31, 2019, but the agency failed to meet the first deadline. Later, the state government extended the deadline to March 31, 2020, followed by March 31, 2021, June 30, 2021, November 30, 2021 and February 28, 2022.

“The cost of the remaining work is Rs 28.65 crore. There will also be a three-month trial,” said the Commissioner.

