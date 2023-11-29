Karnal MC forced to refloat tenders for recarpeting of three roads

Tribune News Service

Roads in the city are in a dire need for repair and recarpeting. However, the private contractors don’t seem to be interested in executing the work.

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (MC) had floated tenders for the recarpeting of three major roads in the city — roads in the Mughal Canal market, Raghunath Mandir road and the road between Daha and Madanpur. These roads are dotted with potholes and pose a threat to commuters’ lives.

The civic body witnessed poor response from private contractors as only one or two bidders applied for each road, forcing the authorities to reissue the tenders.

Residents have raised the issue of resurfacing roads at different platforms. The cost of repairing around 2.4-km stretch of roads in the Mughal Canal market is estimated to be around Rs 2.43 crore.

The Rs 2.22 crore project on the one-km stretch of the Raghunath Mandir road would also encompass laying of stormwater drains along the road. Besides, an estimated cost of Rs 3.34 crore has been fixed for resurfacing 2.75-km of the Daha-Madanpur road and constructing a retaining wall.

The contactors have blamed their lack of enthusiasm on the delay in payments by the authorities.

“The authorities often delay payments, due to which most of the contractors do not apply for these projects. Even I haven’t been applying for the projects of the Karnal civic body for the past several months, owing to this reason,” said a contractor on the condition of anonymity.

MC Superintendent Engineer Shyam Singh said in order to ensure quality work, they had laid an operating procedure, which was to be followed by all the contractors. He denied the allegations regarding delay in payments.

MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena said a team of officials inspect work at different stages to ensure quality work.

