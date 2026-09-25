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Home / Haryana / Karnal MC gears up for Swachh League; councillors, citizens urged to actively participate in ward-wise cleanliness competitions

Karnal MC gears up for Swachh League; councillors, citizens urged to actively participate in ward-wise cleanliness competitions

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Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 01:37 AM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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Karnal MC Commissioner Saloni Sharma addresses councillors and others on Thursday.
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The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has intensified preparations for the Haryana Swachh League-2026, with wards set to compete with each other on cleanliness and citizen participation.

A meeting of councillors of different wards, ward committees, Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs), NGOs and representatives of religious organisations was held at the Panchayat Bhawan to discuss cleanliness activities and ways to involve more citizens.

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The meeting was chaired by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, while Municipal Commissioner Saloni Sharma was also present. Officials briefed representatives about the competition’s cleanliness parameters, citizen participation, grievance redressal system and various cleanliness activities.

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Under the ward-level competition, the ward securing the first position will receive Rs 50 lakh, while those getting second and third spots will receive Rs 25 lakh and Rs 15 lakh, respectively.

A consolation prize of Rs 10 lakh will also be given to a ward for good performance.

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Mayor Gupta said the prizes were not the main objective and urged councillors, ward committees, RWAs, NGOs, religious organisations and residents to work together to make their respective areas cleaner. She urged ward committees and other organisations to conduct regular cleanliness drives in streets, colonies, markets and neighbourhoods. She also stressed the need for behavioural change so that cleaned areas do not become dumping spots again.

A mega shramdaan drive will be organised on October 2 from 8 am to 10 am on the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary. “I appeal to residents to participate in cleanliness drives in their respective streets, colonies and neighbourhoods. Councillors and ward committees should make arrangements and encourage maximum public participation,” she added.

KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma said citizens should properly manage the waste generated in their homes and establishments and avoid throwing it in public places. She urged residents to take a pledge that they would neither create litter nor allow others to do so. She also stressed that cleanliness should become a daily habit rather than remain limited to occasional campaigns.

The Commissioner directed officials and community representatives to spread awareness about proper waste segregation and management under the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026. Citizens were encouraged to keep different categories of waste separately at home and promote home composting.

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