Karnal MC General House clears 16 agenda items, puts one on hold

A General House meeting of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) on Monday cleared 16 out of 17 agenda proposals, while one agenda item was deferred for detailed deliberations for the next meeting.

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Besides, the meeting also reviewed the action taken report (ATR) on decisions taken during the previous House meeting, and directions were issued to expedite pending development works across the city.

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The meeting was chaired by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta and attended by Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan as the chief guest. Karnal MLA Jagmohan Anand, Municipal Commissioner Saloni Sharma, along with councillors of different wards and officials of the various departments attended the meeting.

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The House has passed an agenda proposal of procuring laptops for 23 councillors with an estimated cost of Rs 15 lakh along with passing an agenda of establishing a Councillor Emergency Fund. It gave its consent for the projects under the Urban Challenge Funds, along with e-auctioning of commercial complex constructed under Smart City project in Shakti Colony and others.

Mayor Gupta instructed officials to expedite the construction of the proposed dog shelter.

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She reiterated that development projects should begin only after feasibility assessments and that written reports should be shared with the concerned councillors.

“Engineers should ensure continuous monitoring of works to maintain quality and timely execution, while emphasising that public welfare projects should receive the highest priority,” she added.

Mayor also called for effective measures to resolve the city’s sewerage issues and warned that accountability would be fixed for negligence in development works. She also directed officials to take necessary action on the demand for new street lights and ensure adequate sanitation staff in every ward based on road length.

Addressing the House, Haryana Assembly Speaker Kalyan said he had wished to witness the proceedings of the KMC House first-hand. He emphasised that elected representatives and officials should work as a unified team to take Karnal’s development to new heights. He said constructive discussions, effective planning and a positive approach in House meetings ultimately benefit the city and improve civic services.

MLA Anand directed officials to give top priority to projects related to basic civic amenities. He instructed that the feasibility of every development project should be examined before execution and the report shared with the concerned councillor.

KMC Commissioner Sharma assured the House that the Corporation would execute development works with transparency, proper planning and quality implementation.

She said officials had been instructed to maintain better coordination with councillors, address their concerns seriously and ensure timely action on all matters.

Sharma said that development works worth crores of rupees are currently underway in the city, while efforts are continuing to strengthen sanitation services, improve park maintenance, keep street lights functional and enhance traffic management.