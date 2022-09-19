Karnal MC gives extension to two projects under AMRUT scheme

Karnal, September 18
Two projects under the Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme have been given extension to complete the work by the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) as the deadline of one project has been missed and the second too is about to lapse by the end of this month. As per the authorities, a lot of work is pending in both projects.
Deadline extended
The deadline of the project related to roads has been extended to November end, while that of the second project of laying the sewerage network and the 8 MLD STP has been extended to January 2023 end. — Ajay Tomar, Commissioner, KMC