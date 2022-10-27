Karnal MC officials sweep roads

Karnal, October 26
With garbage piling up in every nook and corner of the city here, Commissioner of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) Ajay Singh Tomar and other officials today picked up brooms and swept roads of the city. They also urged the residents to maintain cleanliness in their surroundings.
Meanwhile, the local police have arrested 24 protesting employees for allegedly stopping private workers (deployed by the KMC) from lifting garbage from city roads. “We have arrested 24 persons. They were produced in a court that remanded them in judicial custody,” said Ganga Ram Punia, Superintendent of Police (SP).
The MC Commissioner started the street cleaning campaign from his residence. Tomar said they had been making efforts to ensure cleanliness, but the protesting employees were not allowing private employees to work. “I appeal to the people to contribute their part in cleanliness by keeping their surroundings clean,” he said.
DC Anish Yadav held a meeting with officials of various departments and exhorted them to contribute in maintaining cleanliness by selfless service. “For this selfless service, we require help from social and religious organisantions, besides educational institutes,” said the DC.
