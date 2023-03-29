 Karnal MC passes Rs 273-crore Budget, no new taxes imposed : The Tribune India

Karnal MC passes Rs 273-crore Budget, no new taxes imposed

A meeting of the Karnal civic body underway on Tuesday. tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Karnal, March 28

With no new taxes imposed on the residents, the house of the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) unanimously approved a budget of Rs 273.02 crore for the year 2023-24 on Tuesday.

Sources of income

  • The Karnal Muncipal Corporation will generate an income of Rs 33 crore from property and other taxes. It will generate Rs 20.55 crore from cess and duties, Rs 2.55 crore from rent and lease
  • It will get Rs 13.24 crore from sale and auction of its properties, Rs 18.40 crore from different charges, Rs 1.72 crore from fees, Rs 55 lakh from fines and compositions
  • The KMC will generate Rs 3.85 crore of income from interest, Rs 32.7 crore from miscellaneous income, Rs 60 lakh from loan, advance and deposit, among others

The KMC will generate an income of Rs 33 crore from property and other taxes, Rs 20.55 crore from cess and duties, Rs 2.55 crore from rent and lease, Rs 13.24 crore from sale and auction of its properties, Rs 18.40 crore from different charges, Rs 1.72 crore from fees, Rs 55 lakh from fines and compositions, Rs 3.85 crore of income from interest, Rs 32.7 crore from miscellaneous income, Rs 60 lakh from loan, advance and deposit, and others, said KMC Commissioner Abhishek Meena.

At the meeting chaired by Mayor Renu Bala Gupta, Commissioner Meena presented a road map for the city in 2023-24, and noted that they had not imposed any new taxes on people. This would generate an income from the existing sources.

About the expenditure, the Commissioner maintained that the expenditure was almost equal to income. “Our proposed expenditure is of Rs 204.93 crore, but we have a liability of around Rs 18 crore, making the expenditure equal to income,” explained Commissioner Meena.

A sum of Rs 70.47 crore would be spent on establishment expenditures, while Rs 28.42 crore on administrative expenditure, Rs 25.28 crore on sanitation and solid waste management, Rs 24.92 crore on operation and maintenance and Rs 29.35 crore on development work, the Commissioner added.

Mayor Gupta said that their focus would be on the overall development with the existing resources. “We have not imposed any new taxes. We will try our best to develop the city with the existing resources. As many as 87 sites of advertisement are open for auctioning and people can take them on rent which will also increase the income,” the Mayor noted.

“There is a provision for installing decorative lights in different places for the beautification of the city,” said Gupta.

There was a heated exchange in the house between councillors over the issue of regularising 103 illegal colonies, as councillor Joginder Sharma objected to it. “Out of 103 illegal colonies, the KMC will send the proposal of 26 colonies, the survey of which has already been conducted by the District Town and Country Planning Department, to the state government for the approval, while the survey of the remaining would be done by the KMC,” said Commissioner Meena.

