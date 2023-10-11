Karnal MC passes enhanced budget of Rs 378.58 cr at General House meet

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 10

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) passed an enhanced budget of Rs 378.58 crore for the year 2023-24 during its General House Meeting on Tuesday. Earlier, it had passed a budget of Rs 270 crore on March 28.

Besides survey of illegal colonies, the problem of poor condition of roads and sewerage dominated the discussion during the meeting. Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said the House had passed all the agendas, including development works in various wards.

Termination of patwari’s services recommended The House recommended the termination of services of a patwari for presenting a ‘fabricated’ report of KMC’s land

The decision came in response to the complaint of Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said MC’s land was shown in a private person’s name in the report

Besides, an inquiry will be conducted by the District Revenue Officer against kanungo and naib tehsildar

The House also recommended the termination of services of a patwari and an inquiry by the District Revenue Officer against kanungo and naib tehsildar for allegedly presenting a ‘fabricated’ report of KMC’s land.

The decision came in response to the complaint of Deputy Mayor Naveen Kumar. The mayor said land of the civic body was shown in the name of a private person in the report. MC Commissioner Abhishek Meena said they would verify facts in the case and take action accordingly.

Ward 13 councillor Ish Gulati, Ward 12 councillor Monika Garg and Ward 15 councillor Yudhveer Saini raised the issue of poor sewer system. They said it was lying clogged at different localities and needed to be cleaned at the earliest.

Expressing concern over the poor condition of roads, Gulati, along with Ward 14 councillor Ram Chander Kala, said the repair work had not begun despite the completion of the tender process.

“The tenure of all the councillors will get over in two to three months, but the bad condition of roads is still a major issue. Even after allotment of work, re-carpeting of main roads is yet to be started,” said Gulati.

Bhupinder Notana, brother-in-law of Ward 4 councillor Neelam Notana, demanded that a survey of illegal colonies should be conducted for their regularisation.

Mayor said the building branch of the MC had been asked to conduct a survey of all the unauthorised colonies so that they could be regularised as per the policy of the state government. She gave a deadline of December 15 for the completion of the survey, demanding submission of a weekly report.

#Karnal