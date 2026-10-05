Karnal MC plans fresh makeover for historic Karna Taal

Ancient Karna Taal Park, a landmark reportedly associated with Raja Karna of the Mahabharata, is set for another facelift as the Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has planned to revive its fountains, improve landscaping and redesign the existing water body.

The civic body has temporarily made the musical fountain functional and is now exploring the possibility of engaging an agency for the regular maintenance of the historic park. Officials are also working on a plan to introduce light-and-sound fountain features and improve the overall horticultural appeal of the site.

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KMC Commissioner Saloni Sharma, during a recent inspection of the park, took note of its deteriorating condition and directed officials to undertake beautification measures.

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“During my visit to Karna Taal, I directed the officials to make the musical fountain functional, and we have temporarily made it functional. We will redesign the water body to reduce its water-holding capacity. At present, it requires a huge quantity of water, so the redesign will help conserve water while also improving its appearance,” Sharma said. Residents have also demanded a yoga shed, and its feasibility will be examined, she added.

Sharma said the civic body was also considering installing information panels at different locations in the park to acquaint visitors, particularly youngsters, with the life and legacy of Raja Karna.

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Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said Karna Taal had historical importance. “It is located in the centre of the city and it will be beautified soon,” she said, adding that Karna Taal had been associated with Raja Karna and was a symbol of generosity, valour and devotion.

Locals claim the place has a history of its own. Earlier, there was a natural pond, ghats and a temple dedicated to Goddess Kali. The pond has now become an artificial water body, but people still visit the temple. Raja Karna is believed to have donated around 125 kg of gold to the needy every day. A pillar installed at the park entrance during the tenure of former Haryana Chief Minister Bansi Lal also highlights the site’s association with Karna. Residents further believe that Karna had stationed his army around the pond during the Mahabharata battle.

“We have grown up hearing that Raja Karna used to bathe in a natural pond situated here every morning, offer prayers to the Sun God and Goddess Kali and then distribute gold among the needy. An artificial Taal was developed, but it is lying neglected. We had raised the issue on several platforms. Funds were spent by both the previous Congress government and the present BJP government, but it still requires attention,” said Dinesh Kumar, a local resident.

“The park has been renovated several times, but maintenance has remained a concern. We are happy that the municipal corporation has now taken fresh interest in the site,” said advocate Saurabh Kadyan, a local resident.

Karna Taal has witnessed several beautification efforts over the decades. During the previous Congress government, around Rs 40 lakh was spent on its development. Locals also recall that Sanjay Gandhi, son of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, inaugurated a park project at the site decades ago, after which it was developed as a picnic destination. However, the park subsequently fell into neglect.

A major renovation was undertaken between 2015 and 2017 during the BJP government, with nearly Rs 7 crore spent on the project. The redevelopment included an 18-foot statue of Raja Karna, a 2,280-square-metre water body with a depth of 1.3 metres, a 14-foot-wide walkway, a six-foot jogging track, an open-air gym and musical fountains equipped with LED lights.

The project was undertaken following a promise made by then Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar during his 2014 Assembly campaign to develop Karna Taal as a tourist destination. Khattar laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment on June 21, 2015, and inaugurated the revamped site on December 14, 2016. He subsequently directed officials to install musical fountains with LED lights around the statue. The KMC later installed fountains fitted with 182 LED lights. The 18-foot statue of Raja Karna, made using six quintals of iron and 11 quintals of silicon fibre, stands at the centre of the water body.

Residents have welcomed the initiative, hoping that the proposed steps will not only restore the park’s visual appeal but also ensure regular maintenance of the historic site.

“People want Karna Taal to become a place where history, greenery and recreation come together. If the new plan is implemented properly and maintenance is ensured, it can once again become an important attraction for Karnal,” said Amit Ahuja, another resident.