DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Karnal MC plans Rs 106-crore multi-level parking facility at old vegetable market site

Karnal MC plans Rs 106-crore multi-level parking facility at old vegetable market site

Proposed facility to accommodate 1,056 vehicles, besides shops, offices and food court; project approved by KMC House and awaiting government clearance

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 06:28 PM Aug 09, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Karnal: Site of old vegetable market, where a multi-level parking facility to be developed. Photo: Varun Gulati
Advertisement

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has chalked out a plan to develop a multi-level parking facility at the site of the old vegetable market under the Urban Challenge Fund, aimed at providing a permanent solution to the parking problem in the city's busy market areas.

Advertisement

The proposed project, estimated to cost around Rs 106 crore, will feature a multi-storey building with parking facilities spread across the basement and upper floors for 1056 vehicles, besides commercial and public-use spaces.

Advertisement

As per the proposed plan, the facility will have two basement levels and a semi-basement. The first and second basements will be dedicated to vehicle parking, while a food court/fast-food area is proposed in the semi-basement.

Advertisement

The ground floor will have 31 shops, while office space is proposed on the first floor. Parking facilities will be developed on the second floor and on the upper levels of the building.

Officials said the project is expected to ease traffic congestion and provide a long-term solution to the shortage of organised parking spaces in and around the city's major commercial areas.

Advertisement

The proposal has already been approved by the House of the KMC. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and further be submitted to the government for approval. Work on the project will be initiated after the required approvals are received, said Mahipal, Principal Consultant, engineering wing, KMC.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said that the project has been planned under the Urban Challenge Fund, under which the financial burden will be shared through different sources.

“25 per cent of the project cost will be contributed by the state government, another 25 per cent by the Centre, while the remaining 50 per cent will be arranged by the KMC or through a public participation mode,” said Mayor Gupta.

She further said the proposed multi-level parking facility would be an important step towards addressing the long-standing parking problem in the city. Gupta said the old vegetable market site is located in an important and congested commercial area and its redevelopment into a modern parking facility would help decongest surrounding city roads while also providing organised commercial space.

Saloni Sharma, Commissioner KMC, said the objective is to provide a modern and permanent parking solution in one of the busiest parts of the city. The proposed project will not only increase parking capacity but will also make better use of valuable urban land.

“The proposed project would accommodate around 1,056 cars across its designated parking areas and would also include shops, offices and a food court, making it a mixed-use urban infrastructure project. We expect the project will improve parking management, reduce roadside parking and ease congestion in the market areas once the facility becomes operational,” said Commissioner.

Karnal: Site of old vegetable market, where a multi-level parking facility to be developed. Photo: Varun Gulati

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts