Karnal MC plans Rs 106-crore multi-level parking facility at old vegetable market site

The Karnal Municipal Corporation (KMC) has chalked out a plan to develop a multi-level parking facility at the site of the old vegetable market under the Urban Challenge Fund, aimed at providing a permanent solution to the parking problem in the city's busy market areas.

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The proposed project, estimated to cost around Rs 106 crore, will feature a multi-storey building with parking facilities spread across the basement and upper floors for 1056 vehicles, besides commercial and public-use spaces.

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As per the proposed plan, the facility will have two basement levels and a semi-basement. The first and second basements will be dedicated to vehicle parking, while a food court/fast-food area is proposed in the semi-basement.

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The ground floor will have 31 shops, while office space is proposed on the first floor. Parking facilities will be developed on the second floor and on the upper levels of the building.

Officials said the project is expected to ease traffic congestion and provide a long-term solution to the shortage of organised parking spaces in and around the city's major commercial areas.

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The proposal has already been approved by the House of the KMC. The Detailed Project Report (DPR) will be prepared and further be submitted to the government for approval. Work on the project will be initiated after the required approvals are received, said Mahipal, Principal Consultant, engineering wing, KMC.

Mayor Renu Bala Gupta said that the project has been planned under the Urban Challenge Fund, under which the financial burden will be shared through different sources.

“25 per cent of the project cost will be contributed by the state government, another 25 per cent by the Centre, while the remaining 50 per cent will be arranged by the KMC or through a public participation mode,” said Mayor Gupta.

She further said the proposed multi-level parking facility would be an important step towards addressing the long-standing parking problem in the city. Gupta said the old vegetable market site is located in an important and congested commercial area and its redevelopment into a modern parking facility would help decongest surrounding city roads while also providing organised commercial space.

Saloni Sharma, Commissioner KMC, said the objective is to provide a modern and permanent parking solution in one of the busiest parts of the city. The proposed project will not only increase parking capacity but will also make better use of valuable urban land.

“The proposed project would accommodate around 1,056 cars across its designated parking areas and would also include shops, offices and a food court, making it a mixed-use urban infrastructure project. We expect the project will improve parking management, reduce roadside parking and ease congestion in the market areas once the facility becomes operational,” said Commissioner.

Karnal: Site of old vegetable market, where a multi-level parking facility to be developed. Photo: Varun Gulati