A day after polling, candidates for the mayoral and councillor seats in Karnal spent their time analysing voter turnout trends and discussing booth-wise data with party workers. While some took a break with their families, others remained engaged in post-poll calculations, assessing voting patterns across different communities and wards. With the results yet to be declared, the candidates are optimistic as well as nervous, though a majority of them are confident of victory.

BJP’s mayoral candidate Renu Bala Gupta took a breather after two weeks of intense campaigning. She started her day in a relaxed mood with her family but followed her regular routine. Attending multiple social events, including weddings and condolence meetings, she remained active in the community.

“I got a chance to spend some quality time with my family after days of hectic campaigning. However, I still had prior commitments, including attending four to five scheduled programmes. Later, I met party leaders at the party’s office, Karna Kamal, where we analysed the voting trend. I am confident that the people of Karnal have given me their mandate,” said Gupta.

BJP officiating district president and Renu Bala Gupta’s husband, Brij Gupta, said, “We have received positive feedback from different wards. Our ground reports indicate strong support for the BJP and we are hopeful of a decisive victory.”

Congress’ mayoral candidate Manoj Wadhwa spent the day with his family and party workers. He discussed the strategy for the counting day, assessed the turnout data, and interacted with polling agents to get insights from different booths.

“It was a relaxing day after weeks of intense electioneering. I woke up around 6:30 am, which is later than my usual schedule of 5:30 am during the campaign. I finally got to spend some time with my family. However, I also attended meetings with the party workers and leaders to gather feedback and discuss ground-level experiences,” said Wadhwa. He also said they were heading towards a comfortable victory.

Meanwhile, the party workers, who played a crucial role on the polling day, also got a chance to relax. Congress leader Pankaj Gaba said, “We believe the people of Karnal have voted for change. The low turnout does make predictions tricky, but our assessments suggest a close fight.”

With the counting day approaching, all eyes are now on the final results, which will determine the future of candidates.